Subaru recalls 118,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles over faulty air bag sensors

The faulty sensors can prevent air bags from deploying in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

By Staff reports

Subaru is recalling 118,000 Outback and Legacy SUVs and sedans over faulty air bag sensors.

The faulty sensors can prevent air bags from deploying in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected models are from the years 2020 through 2022.

Drivers with one of the affected models can take their car to a dealer, where a technician will replace the sensors. Owners should receive notification from the company by mail before the end of May.

The automaker says it has received reports of issues but no reports of crashes or injuries.

This is the third recall in the last four months due to issues with parts produced by the same supplier. Toyota and Honda recalled vehicles in December and February, respectively.

