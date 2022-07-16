How to watch the 2022 NBA Summer League Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have reached the biggest stage of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas: the title game.

After four games of play, both teams finished with a 3-1 record, which was tied with four other teams. But due to point differential, the Knicks (plus-11.8) and Trail Blazers (plus-8.3) advanced as a result of the tiebreaker.

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 Summer League Championship Game:

When is the 2022 Summer League Championship Game?

The 2022 Summer League Championship Game will start on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2022 Summer League Championship Game?

The championship game will be played between the Knicks and Trail Blazers. The Knicks have never been crowned Summer League champions while the Blazers won their only title in the competition in 2018.

How to watch the 2022 Summer League Championship Game

The final will be broadcast on ESPN – and TSN in Canada – and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who are the key players on the Knicks and Trail Blazers?

Quentin Grimes has been stellar for the Knicks in Las Vegas. The No. 25 overall pick in 2021 has averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game. His points per game average ranks second among players who appeared in four games, trailing only Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

For Portland, keep an eye on Keon Johnson. The No. 21 overall pick in 2021, who Portland acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers during the regular season, is beginning to pair his athleticism with a promising jumper, which was key for his development at this level. In 31.4 minutes per game across four contests, Johnson has put up 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while hitting 40% from deep on five attempts.