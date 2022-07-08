Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: How to Watch the Women's Singles Final

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 Wimbledon: How to watch the women’s singles final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final is upon us. 

After two weeks of action at the All England Club, it all comes down to this one match. No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur will face off against No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina for the chance to be the new women’s singles Wimbledon champion following Ashleigh Barty’s win in 2021.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final:

Who is playing in the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final will be played between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. 

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

LIV Golf 2 hours ago

LIV Golf's Party Plane Has Players Touring in Style: See Inside the Jet

red sox 4 hours ago

Aaron Judge Is a Big Rafael Devers Fan: ‘He's a Special Talent'

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, is the No. 2-ranked tennis player in the world while Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, is ranked 23rd.

When is the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. ET. 

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final will air on ESPN and can be streamed on the WatchESPN app. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Wimbledontennis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us