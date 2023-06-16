golf

2023 U.S. Open hole-in-one tracker

With day two of the U.S. Open underway, three golfers have already executed aces at the Los Angeles Country Club.

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Hole 15 at Los Angeles Country Club has turned into an ace paradise.

With day two of the 2023 U.S. Open underway, three players have already struck hole-in-ones at the prestigious tournament.

There is still a lot of action left in store before a champion is crowned on Sunday -- with hopefully many more impressive aces on the horizon.

Here's a list of players who have drilled hole-in-ones so far at the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open:

3. Matthew Fitzpatrick scored the tournament's third ace on hole 15 on Friday, becoming the first defending U.S. Open champion to record a hole-in-one. It was also the first ace of his PGA Tour career.

2. Sam Burns scored the tournament's second ace on Friday at No. 15 with a beautiful backspinning shot.

1. Just a few hours into the U.S. Open, France's Matthieu Pavon nailed a hole-in-one on No. 15 during the opening round on Thursday, hitting the ball about 15 feet beyond the pin before it rolled back and in.

golfU.S. Open
