All about this year's MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Dodgers are hosting this year's MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles after 42 long years of waiting for it to return. And where else can you find some of the best stars in the world than under the bright L.A. lights.

There are quite a few events that will be leading up to the much-anticipated game, but the Celebrity All-Star Softball Game remains a favorite among MLB fans.

The Celebrity Softball Game features some of the biggest names in Hollywood, rising celebrity stars and even a few MLB legends.

As we get ready to embark on the star-studded event, here's everything you need to know about this year's celebrity softball game:

When is the celebrity softball game?

The celebrity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, July 16, at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Who is playing in the celebrity softball game?

Quite a few celebrities and legendary athletes will be participating in this year's celebrity softball game:

Bad Bunny - Recording artist

Quavo - Rapper/Actor

JoJo Siwa - Pop Star/Social media sensation

The Miz - WWE Superstar

Rob Lowe - Actor

Simu Liu - Actor

Coi Leray - Entertainer

Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll - Actor

Bryan Cranston - Actor

Anthony Ramos - Actor/Musician

Chloe Kim - American Olympic snowboarder

Desus Nice - Tv Personality/Comedian

The Kid Mero - Tv Personality/Comedian

J.K Simmons - Actor

Lauren Chamberlain - Softball legend

Action Bronson - Rapper/Chef

Jerry Lorenzo - American Fashion Designer

Guillermo Rodriguez - Comedian

Natasha Watley - Softball legend

Jennie Finch - Olympic softball gold medalist

Hunter Pence - Two-time World Series Champion & four-time MLB All Star

CC Sabathia - World Series Champion & six-time MLB All Star

Andre Ethier - MLB legend

Shawn Green - MLB legend

How many innings are in a celebrity softball game?

Since 2013, six innings are played in a celebrity softball game unlike a regular softball game that has seven innings. There will be a swing-off instead of extra innings.

Where can I watch the celebrity softball game?

The game is produced by MLB Network and will stream live on YouTube, Peacock, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report and across all MLB social platforms.

What time is the celebrity softball game?

The celebrity softball game kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET.