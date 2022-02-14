Team USA's Martin Hamill had to be stretchered off the hill after a scary crash in the qualifying round for women's slopestyle skiing.

Hamill, who put up the fifth-best score in the first run of the women's freestyle event, was attempting a 720-spin to close her run but went down with an awkward landing.

Medics came out to attend to Hamill for about 10 minutes before she was taken off in a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. She could be seen holding her right leg, but the exact nature of her injury is unclear.

An already-sparse crowd was in hushed tones as the 20-year-old athlete was attended to, and her coach on the sidelines could be seen wiping back tears.

While Hamill's ability to compete in future events appears in doubt, her strong first run still qualified her for the final round, earning the seventh-best score overall. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru led the way after the second run with a score of 86.15, while Hamill's U.S. teammate Maggie Voisin was in fourth with a 72.78.