freestyle skiing

US Freestyle Skier Marin Hamill Stretchered Off After Scary Crash

While Hamill's ability to compete in future events appears in doubt, her strong first run still qualified her for the final round

By Alec Greaney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA's Martin Hamill had to be stretchered off the hill after a scary crash in the qualifying round for women's slopestyle skiing.

Hamill, who put up the fifth-best score in the first run of the women's freestyle event, was attempting a 720-spin to close her run but went down with an awkward landing.

Medics came out to attend to Hamill for about 10 minutes before she was taken off in a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. She could be seen holding her right leg, but the exact nature of her injury is unclear.

More Skiing Coverage

Feb 9

What Are the Most Dangerous Winter Olympic Sports?

freestyle skiing 2 hours ago

USA's Maggie Voisin Advances to Freeski Slopestyle, Marin Hamill Injured

An already-sparse crowd was in hushed tones as the 20-year-old athlete was attended to, and her coach on the sidelines could be seen wiping back tears.

While Hamill's ability to compete in future events appears in doubt, her strong first run still qualified her for the final round, earning the seventh-best score overall. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru led the way after the second run with a score of 86.15, while Hamill's U.S. teammate Maggie Voisin was in fourth with a 72.78.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

freestyle skiing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us