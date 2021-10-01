Belichick to Speak Friday Ahead of Matchup With Brady, Bucs

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is expected to address the media Friday morning ahead of this weekend's matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is scheduled to speak via video conference around 11:15 a.m.

When he spoke Wednesday, the Patriots head coach denied a report that he refused to meet with Brady before the quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay.

According to an excerpt from ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” before Brady departed he reportedly wanted to say goodbye to Belichick in person, but the Patriots head coach said he wasn’t available.

"That's not true," Belichick said Wednesday, adding that the book "sounds like a lot of second-, third-, fourth-hand comments."

"I'm not going to get into that," he added. "I'm going to focus on this game."

Other than that, Belichick had nothing but positive things to say about Brady and Rob Gronkowski ahead of Sunday's big matchup with Tampa Bay.

"We know some of their players well," he said. "Tom, Rob, players like that. Certainly Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization and for me. I appreicate everything they've done, I have a lot of respect for them, but this Sunday, we're on opposite sides of the field. We'll do what we can to not make them enjoy the night and I'm sure they'll do the same to us."

Belichick said nothing Brady does surprises him, and if anyone can play until 50, as Brady has suggested he might, it will be his former quarterback.

The Patriots coach was also asked Wednesday if Brady is tough to defend, a question he couldn't seem to believe he'd just been asked.

"Yeah, he's as tough as any quarterback who is or ever has been. He's done more than any other player at that position, whatever measurement you want to take... There are not too many that are tougher than him."

Belichick was also asked about his message to any Patriots fans wondering why Brady isn't still in New England, but refused to bite.

"All that is in the past right now," he said. "I am going forward."

Earlier this week, Belichick said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that the Patriots "weren't as good of an option as Tampa" during Brady's free agency following the 2019 season, leading to his departure from the only franchise he'd ever played for over 20 NFL seasons.

"You’d have to ask him [Brady] about all that," Belichick said. "But that really wasn’t a question about not wanting him -- that’s for sure."

Tom Brady returns to New England for the first time after leaving for the Buccaneers

Sunday will mark the first, and quite possibly last time that Brady plays against Belichick. Under the NFL's current scheduling template, the Patriots and Buccaneers aren't guaranteed to play again until 2025 in Tampa or until 2029 in Foxboro.

However, due to the inclusion of a 17th regular season game, the teams could possibly cross paths before then based on their respective finish in the standings in 2022. The AFC East and NFC South are scheduled to face one another in a 17th game in 2023, with division winners from the previous season facing one another, second place finishers facing second place finishers, etc.