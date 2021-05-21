Bruins Push Capitals to Brink With 4-1 Win

B's push Capitals to brink of elimination in dominant Game 4 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Bruins are one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The B's pushed the Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination in their first-round series with a 4-1 win in Friday night's Game 4 at TD Garden.

The result ends a streak of 12 consecutive Bruins-Capitals playoff games decided by one goal. The three previous games in this series all went to overtime.

Special teams again played a huge factor with the Bruins having five power plays and the Capitals getting seven. Boston scored three times with the man advantage and held Washington to just one.

B's defenseman Kevan Miller had to leave in the second period after taking a high hit from Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Miller was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, per the team.

Here's a recap of Game 4.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

SERIES: 3-1 Bruins

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was assessed a double-minor penalty for roughing as a result of this hit on Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

The Bruins made the Capitals pay on the ensuing power play when Brad Marchand tipped a David Pastrnak shot past Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov. It was Marchand's third goal of the series (second on the power play).

The Bruins doubled their lead on a power play to begin the third period. Pastrnak scored his first goal of the series.

Jake DeBrusk wasn't able to score on a breakaway but Charlie Coyle followed up and beat Samonsov to put Boston up 3-0 just 34 seconds after Pastrnak's tally.

Marchand was called for interference and the Capitals scored on the ensuing power play to trim the deficit to 3-1. Alexander Ovechkin broke his stick on the shot and it somehow bounced off Brandon Carlo's skate and into the Bruins' net.

Matt Grzelcyk increased Boston's lead to 4-1 with another power-play tally.

The series shifts to Washington, where the Capitals will host the Bruins for Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.