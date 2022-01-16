Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Briefly Returns to Game After Suffering Ankle Injury

The injuries continue to mount for the defending champions.

Already without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and others, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw right tackle Tristan Wirfs limp off the field during the first drive of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He immediately exited the field and went to the locker room.

Tampa Bay initially ruled Wirfs as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Buccaneers announce RT Tristan Wirfs has an ankle injury and his return is QUESTIONABLE. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 16, 2022

Josh Wells replaced Wirfs at right tackle.

Wirfs returned to the field late in the second quarter, a drive that ended in a three-and-out with Tom Brady sacked on the final play. Wirfs stayed on the ground following the sack and hobbled off the field, still walking gingerly. He did not return for the final drive before halftime.

Hate to say it but it looks like that sack was Wirfs' fault. He's limping back to the sideline now - definitely not 100%. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 16, 2022

Wirfs, a 2020 first-round pick, has played every offensive snap for the Bucs over the past two seasons. He was named to First-Team All-Pro following the 2021 regular season.

The Buccaneers had no trouble getting down the field, even after Wirfs’ injury. Giovani Bernard capped off a 12-play opening drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to give Tampa Bay an early 7-0 lead.