nba

Report: Bucks Star Khris Middleton Suffers Sprained MCL Against Bulls

Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury

By Sanjesh Singh

USA TODAY

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt two blows on Wednesday.

First, the Bucks lost home-court advantage after the Chicago Bulls stole Game 2 with a 114-110 win behind DeMar DeRozan's 41 points.

Now Milwaukee, the 2021 NBA champions, can surely go into Chicago and reclaim the series edge. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will have to do so without a star player. Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed after the game star forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL (h/t: Malika Andrew of ESPN):

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Middleton suffered the injury late in the second half and was not able to finish out the game. An MRI on Thursday will reveal the severity of the injury, so it's a nerve-wracking time for the franchise.

The 30-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a 44-37-89 shooting split during the regular season. His numbers are down from last year, but he proved he could take his play to another level during Milwaukee's 2021 title run, which included a 40-point game in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

This story will be updated...

This article tagged under:

nbaNBA playoffsMilwaukee BucksKhris Middleton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us