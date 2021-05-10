Celtics' Jaylen Brown Getting Wrist Surgery, Out for Rest of the Season

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the 2020-21 season with a wrist injury that requires surgery, the team said Monday.

They released this statement: "This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season."

Brown had missed several games with an ankle sprain.

The development leaves the Celtics without one of their most productive players as they fight for a place in the postseason. The team is 35-33 and sitting in seventh place, just outside of the guaranteed playoff positions.

If the Celtics finish in seventh, they'd have the top seed in the play-in tournament for entry into the true playoffs.

In the year he first went to the All-Star Game, Brown averaged 24.7 points per game this year, the 17th most in the league, off 34.5 minutes per game. He's been especially good at shooting from mid-range in the NBA this year, hitting 50% of the shots -- tied for fourth best in the league.

The Celtics are due to play the Heat in Boston Tuesday.

