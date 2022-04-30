Couple Gets Married on Stage During 2022 NFL Draft

Couple ties the knot during 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Standing on stage at the NFL draft is a lifelong dream for many fans. For Briana McAllister and Toby Kostner it’s becoming a tradition to check off major life milestones.
The couple first appeared at the 2021 draft in Cleveland when Kostner, originally from Kansas but living in Ohio, won a contest sponsored by Ford to announce a draft pick of the team of his choice, the Kansas City Chiefs. He convinced McAllister to join him on stage to announce the Chiefs' selection of Trey Smith in the sixth round. While McAllister sported Chiefs gear, she later clarified that she’s a New Orleans Saints fan.
After the pick was made, Kostner got down on one knee, quoted Deadpool and offered her a ring pop.
He later assured fans that a replacement ring was on its way.
Fast forward a season later, the couple once again resurfaced in the sixth round, this time trading in their Chiefs sweatshirts for a suit and veil.
The ceremony occurred between the Indianapolis Colts’ No. 216 pick and the Detroit Lions’ No. 217 picks.