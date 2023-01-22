George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter

NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

With the game tied 9-9, a first-and-10 pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over the middle to Kittle resulted in a one-handed bobbled catch that injected momentum into an otherwise lifeless San Francisco offense.

OMG GEORGE KITTLE 😱 pic.twitter.com/lM3QqtSBQJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

Twitter was stunned after Kittle's otherworldly catch.

The eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/vwlVOxmTiD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

George Kittle on that catch pic.twitter.com/h0dTvLUYdT — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 23, 2023

George Kittle🤯 — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) January 23, 2023

kittle catching that ball pic.twitter.com/Ko5209swV1 — Tyler Herrick (@TylerHerrick) January 23, 2023

GEORGETH KITTLE THE FIRST — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2023

Something about crazy catches when these two teams meet in the postseason. George Kittle just tossed his hat into the ring with that beauty of a bobbling catch. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 23, 2023

Kittle pic.twitter.com/TxxItUFdDc — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 23, 2023

Kittle's 30-yard reception moved the 49ers' offense into Cowboys territory, helping set up an eventual two-yard touchdown run from running back Christian McCaffrey that gave San Francisco a 16-9 lead after the ensuing extra-point.

CMC goes up the middle for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/A5029NqSvW — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

If the 49ers hang on to win and advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle's jaw-dropping catch will have played a big role in generating momentum at the right time.