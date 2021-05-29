Local

Boston Bruins

How to Watch Bruins-Islanders on NBC10 Boston

Pregame coverage for the matchup between Boston and Washington begins on NBC10 Boston at 7:30 p.m.

By Jake Levin

For the fourth straight year, the Bruins have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This year, they're set to face an opponent they haven't faced in the playoffs since 1983 in the New York Islanders, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Bruins will have a crowd near full capacity, as all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Massachusetts at midnight.

More sports coverage

Boston Celtics 16 hours ago

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Delivers Powerful Statement on Systemic Racism

Boston Celtics 12 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Drops 50 in Celtics' Game 3 Win Over Nets

After the Islanders won each of their first five matchups with Boston this season, the Bruins won the final three contests -- the wins all coming after the Bruins acquired Taylor Hall at the trade deadline.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsNBC10 BostonTD GardenNew York IslandersStanley Cup Playoffs
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us