How to Watch Bruins-Islanders on NBC10 Boston

For the fourth straight year, the Bruins have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This year, they're set to face an opponent they haven't faced in the playoffs since 1983 in the New York Islanders, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

The Bruins will have a crowd near full capacity, as all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Massachusetts at midnight.

After the Islanders won each of their first five matchups with Boston this season, the Bruins won the final three contests -- the wins all coming after the Bruins acquired Taylor Hall at the trade deadline.

Here's what you need to know:

