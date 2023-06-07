Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's shocking move to Inter Miami sends soccer world, MLS fans into a frenzy

Inter Miami currently sit last in the Eastern Conference table, six points away from the final playoff spot

By Marsha Green

There's a new superstar athlete heading to Miami and his name is Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old Argentine football legend reportedly is leaving Europe behind after agreeing to a deal with MLS club Inter Miami, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Messi, who is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players to ever touch the pitch, has decided to join the David Beckham-owned organization this summer despite being linked to his former club, Barcelona, and receiving interest from Saudi Arabia.

Immediately fans all over the world went into a frenzy about the shocking news:

Even Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared his enthusiasm for Messi's upcoming arrival:

After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina over France in December 2022, Messi could possibly make his Inter Miami debut at a home game on Sunday, August 20 against Charlotte FC. MLS will be taking a month-long break from mid-July to mid-August for the playing of the Leagues Cup tournament.

Here's a look at the rest of Inter Miami's upcoming schedule:

DateTime (ET)FixtureCompetition
Wed, Jun. 78 p.m.@ Birmingham LegionU.S. Open Cup
Sat, Jun. 107:30 p.m.@ New EnglandMLS regular season
Sat, Jun. 247:30 p.m.@ PhiladelphiaMLS regular season
Sat, Jul. 17:30 p.m.vs. Austin FCMLS regular season
Wed, Jul. 47:30 p.m.vs. Columbus CrewMLS regular season
Sat, Jul. 87:30 p.m.@ D.C. UnitedMLS regular season
Sat, Jul. 158:30 p.m.@ St. Louis City SCMLS regular season
Fri, Jul. 218 p.m.vs. Cruz AzulLeagues Cup
Tue, Jul. 257:30 p.m.vs. Atlanta UnitedLeagues Cup
Sun, Aug. 207:30 p.m.vs. Charlotte FCMLS regular season
Sat, Aug. 267:30 p.m.@ NY Red BullsMLS regular season
Wed, Aug. 307:30 p.m.vs. Nashville SCMLS regular season
Sat, Sep. 310:30 p.m.@ LAFCMLS regular season
Sat, Sep. 97:30 p.m.vs. Sporting KCMLS regular season
Sat, Sep. 167:30 p.m.@ Atlanta UnitedMLS regular season
Wed, Sep. 207:30 p.m.vs. Toronto FCMLS regular season
Sun, Sep. 247:30 p.m.@ Orlando City SCMLS regular season
Sat, Sep. 307:30 p.m.vs. NYCFCMLS regular season
Wed, Oct. 48:30 p.m.@ Chicago FireMLS regular season
Sat, Oct. 77:30 p.m.vs. FC CincinnatiMLS regular season
Sat, Oct. 216:00 p.m.@ Charlotte FCMLS regular season

