Jrue Holiday

Watch Jrue Holiday take part in his first workout with Celtics

Holiday will wear No. 4 in Boston.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The newest Boston Celtics guard, Jrue Holiday, took part in his first practice Wednesday since arriving earlier this week after a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

We could see the Celtics make an effort to score more from the post this season given the size, strength and shooting ability of some of their players. Holiday is one player who could do plenty of damage from that area of the court, and he was working on that Wednesday after practice.

Check it out in the video below:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here are a few more videos from Holiday working out at the Auerbach Center:

Boston Celtics

2023 NBA Draft

Potential Celtics draft targets in first round after Kristaps Porzingis trade

2023 NBA Draft

2023 NBA Mock draft roundup: Expert predictions for Celtics' No. 35 pick

Holiday averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

He was dealt to the Blazers in the blockbuster trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks. The C's were able to get him a few days later from Portland for a package of Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, the Warriors' 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected) and Boston's unprotected 2029 first-rounder.

Holiday will be introduced to the media during a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which you can watch in the video below:

This article tagged under:

Jrue HolidayBoston CelticsCeltics PreseasonPortland Trail Blazers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us