Next 2 Bruins Games, Including Fans' Return to TD Garden, Postponed Over COVID

The next two Boston Bruins games are being postponed after four more players entered COVID protocols, the NHL announced Friday.

The postponed games are away at the Buffalo Sabres Saturday and at home against the New York Islanders Tuesday. They’re the 36th and 37th NHL games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

The Tuesday home game was meant to be the first with fans back at TD Garden.

"The Bruins’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the NHL said in a statement.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

