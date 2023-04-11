Report: Devin White ‘Fed Up' With Buccaneers, Requests Trade

Report: Devin White 'fed up' with Bucs, requests trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Devin White reportedly wants out of Tampa Bay.

The standout linebacker requested a trade from the Buccaneers, ESPN's Jenna Laine reported on Tuesday.

Laine, citing a source, said White has grown increasingly frustrated with the Bucs and is "fed up." A different source told Laine the root of White's frustration stems from contract negotiations with the team.

The Bucs, however, do not want to trade the linebacker who helped them win Super Bowl LV, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

White is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $11.7 million. He's scheduled to become to a free agent following the 2023 season.

What is Devin White's age?

White turned 25 years old in February.

When was Devin White drafted?

The Bucs selected White with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

What are Devin White's stats?

White racked up 124 total tackles and 5.5 sacks over 17 games last season. He's been Tampa Bay's top tackler over the past three seasons.

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, White racked up career highs in tackles (140) and sacks (9) en route to a Second Team All-Pro finish.

He received his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

