Baker Mayfield returning to Buccaneers on reported 3-year, $100M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to bring back their core.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly will return to the Bucs on a three-deal deal worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Bucs are closing in on a deal with QB Baker Mayfield, helping Tampa Bay become home for their starter. He gets a 3-year deal worth $100M with $50M guaranteed.



The Bucs continue to work on keep their core. pic.twitter.com/Ir28N6cDt1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

The deal reportedly could be worth a max value of $115 million with incentives.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Mayfield led the Bucs to the NFC South title and a playoff win last season, his first in Tampa Bay.

After playing for the Cleveland Browns in his first four seasons, Mayfield's NFL career was suddenly in jeopardy by 2022. He was cut by the Carolina Panthers after seven games, then made four starts for the Los Angeles Rams before signing with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Now, Mayfield appears to have found his long-term home. The former No. 1 overall pick finished with 28 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4,044 passing yards in 17 regular-season starts, and he saved his best for last. He had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bucs' wild-card win over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Then, he threw three more touchdowns (with two interceptions) in a close divisional round loss to the Detroit Lions.

With other impending free agents Mike Evans (two-year extension) and Antoine Winfield (franchise tag) already confirmed to be returning, the Bucs are running it back in 2024.