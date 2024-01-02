How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 18: TV channel, start time and players to watch

The end of the 2023 regular season is here.

After 17 weeks, the New England Patriots (4-12) will finish up their season at home against the New York Jets (6-10) on Sunday.

Even though the Patriots are in a tight race for draft positioning, Bill Belichick won't want to lose his streak against the franchise he walked away from 24 years ago. New England has won 15 straight games against New York, as another victory on Sunday would give the team eight straight season sweeps over their AFC East rival.

Here's everything you need to know for Patriots-Jets in Week 18:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 18 game?

The Patriots will host the Jets on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What time is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 18 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 18

Patriots-Jets will air on FOX with Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analysis) and Jen Hale (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Jets online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Jets Week 18?

It could be a snowy conclusion to the season. As of Tuesday, NBC Boston is watching for a potential winter storm on Sunday. There's an 82% chance of snow and an expected high temperature of 35 degrees, with snow showers predicted in the afternoon. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Jets

Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

After playing his best game of the season in Week 16, Zappe put together his worst in Week 17. The second-year QB finished 16 of 26 for 209 yards and three interceptions in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Though he did add a rushing touchdown, Zappe was clearly out of sorts against the Bills' defense. Sunday's game is his final chance to prove himself before an offseason that will be full of questions.

Trevor Siemian, Jets QB

The Jets have cycled through Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle before ultimately ending the season with Siemian under center. In his first two starts, he completed 59 of 94 passes for 478 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. While he's not going to blow anyone away, Siemian is arguably an upgrade over what the Jets were getting from Wilson and Boyle.

Kevin Harris, Patriots RB

With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, the Patriots have given veteran Ezekiel Elliott the majority of reps at running back. But Harris is slowly starting to creep into the picture, and he's had flashes of big-play potential. In Sunday's loss, he had two carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 54 yards -- including a 48-yard catch-and-run on a screen. The former sixth-round pick should see an increased workload in the finale.

Breece Hall, Jets RB

Hall has had an up-and-down season after tearing his ACL in 2022. But over the past two weeks, he's shown what made him such an exciting young player. He had 95 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 16, followed by 84 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 17. Hall struggled against the Patriots in Week 3 (18 yards on 12 carries).

Anfernee Jennings, Patriots LB

In his fourth season, Jennings is finally putting it all together. The Alabama product has 58 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss in 14 games after combining for 47 tackles and one tackle for loss in his first three years. Jennings could hit free agency this offseason, and it's coming at the perfect time for the 26-year-old linebacker.