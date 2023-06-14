Who is the Patriots' best non-quarterback since 2000? Gronkowski, Seymour among top candidates

There isn't a counterargument when someone says that Tom Brady is the Patriots' best player of the 21st century.

From a sixth-round pick to a six-time Super Bowl champion in New England, Brady's place in franchise history is written in permanent marker.

But beyond Brady, who is the biggest standout since 2000? There are plenty of options, obviously, considering the record-breaking success that Foxboro has seen since Bill Belichick took over as head coach.

As the NFL offseason reaches its quietest period, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has started a new segment where he searches for the best non-quarterback of the 21st century. To begin that extensive process, Simms went through every franchise and nominated a few players each.

After a lengthy debate with co-host Ahmed Fareed, the Patriots were given six finalists: Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty. Several other names were mentioned before ultimately being left off the list, including Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, Stephon Gilmore, Rodney Harrison, Matthew Slater, Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski.

"Gronk is in, definitely," Simms said to start the segment. "Richard Seymour is in, definitely. I think (Mankins) is in, definitely. And I think Vince Wilfork is in, definitely. So that's right there four in a row, four definites."

It's tough to argue with any of those four.

Gronkowski is arguably the best tight end of all-time, compiling 79 touchdowns, five Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pros and three Super Bowls in nine seasons with the Pats. Seymour, a 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, had 39 sacks, five Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pros and three Super Bowl wins in eight seasons as a Patriot. Wilfork was equally dominant on the defensive line in 11 seasons with New England -- five Pro Bowls, 2012 First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro and two Super Bowl wins.

Mankins doesn't have the Lombardi trophies like the other three, but his accolades as the Patriots' starting left guard for nine seasons stand out. The 2005 first-round pick made the Pro Bowl six times, First-Team All-Pro once and Second-Team All-Pro five times. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in the year directly before he was drafted and after he was traded, while losing twice during his tenure.

After locking those four names in, Simms and Fareed debated adding a wide receiver. Welker had the most yards among the players listed, while Moss topped everyone in touchdowns and Edelman -- along with Deion Branch -- won Super Bowl MVP.

"Welker vs. Edelman is a real conversation," Simms said. "Welker's stats are better, but Welker it's also going to be like 'Oh, well, he dropped that pass against the Giants in the Super Bowl and they never won the Super Bowl.' Edelman's got some moments where it's that third down against the Seahawks, a history-defining moment. And then you go two years later, that ball that should've been intercepted by like seven Falcons players, he caught the ball an inch from the ground.

"So, Edelman I think would be the choice over Welker -- if we go with a wide receiver."

After debating the wideouts, Simms gave McCourty some shine. The recently retired safety, who will join NBC's Sunday Night Football this season, played his entire 13-year career in New England while winning three Super Bowls.

"McCourty's quality was really good, and he did it for 13 straight seasons," Simms argued. "That's where I give him the edge (over Harrison). I know Rodney was awesome, but he had a lot of great years in San Diego before that."

With McCourty added to the squad, that left no room for the Patriots' pair of elite kickers. Vinatieri and Gostkowski were both crucial to multiple championship teams, but Simms and Fareed agreed that the Patriots' other talent was just too good compared to the kickers. Vinatieri did make the Indianapolis Colts' team, which was debated earlier in the episode.

"We're going to leave the kickers off, apparently," Simms said. "This team is good enough to where, the kickers, I'm sorry, you got screwed."

Bruschi and Slater were also considered but ultimately left off the final list.

"(Bruschi) and Matthew Slater are both legends," Simms said. "But I don't think Bruschi is as quality of a player as some of the guys we already have here. Awesome leader, embodies what they think the Patriots are supposed to be about, but I don't think he's in that crew there."

In the end, Edelman was cut in favor of Law -- leaving the final list at Law, Gronkowski, Seymour, Mankins, Wilfork and McCourty.

"I don't think we do Edelman," Fareed said. "Because I still think Ty Law. Five seasons, three Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, was the All-Decade Team, should've been the Super Bowl MVP if they didn't give it to Brady (in 2001)."

Looking at the Patriots' history, it's worth noting some memorable names that were passed up. Kevin Faulk and James White stand out as do-it-all running backs for title teams, while Troy Brown was the crucial to the early Patriots dynasty. On defense, a talented group of linebackers were integral to all six Super Bowl teams: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Jerod Mayo and Dont'a Hightower.

You can vote on the best non-quarterback of the 21st century later this week on Twitter with NBC Sports and Sunday Night Football.