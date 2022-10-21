NFL trade deadline

Notable NFL Trade Deadline Moves From Last 10 Years

The Christian McCaffrey blockbuster is among the biggest in-season NFL trades in recent memory

By Kristen Conti

The NFL trade deadline is always one of the most anticipated times of the season, yet usually it is quite anti-climactic.

Most of the time, the things we want or think will happen do not, but in the past couple of years, things actually have been quite interesting, including Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to the 49ers in 2017 and Von Miller’s leap to the Rams last season. 

Other blockbuster deals take place well ahead of the actual deadline day. The San Francisco 49ers shook up the NFL landscape by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks late Thursday night, over a week before the deadline.

What will the 2022 trade deadline look like? Will we see any notable players change teams? Only time will tell. 

For now, let’s take a look back at some of the most noteworthy deadline day moves from recent years: 

What are some notable NFL trade deadline moves?

Here’s a look back at some recent NFL players who switched jerseys midseason and the price that was paid to acquire them at the trade deadline: 

Vernon Davis, TE

  • Traded Nov. 2, 2015
  • From: San Francisco 49ers
  • To: Denver Broncos
  • Price: 2016 sixth-round pick and seventh-round pick

Marcell Dareus, DT

  • Traded Oct. 28, 2017
  • From: Buffalo Bills
  • To: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Price: Conditional 2018 sixth-round pick

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Amari Cooper, WR

  • Traded Oct. 22, 2018
  • From: Oakland Raiders
  • To: Dallas Cowboys
  • Price: 2019 first-round pick

Eli Apple, CB

  • Traded Oct. 23, 2018
  • From: New York Giants
  • To: New Orleans Saints
  • Price: 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick

Dante Fowler, LB

  • Traded Oct. 30, 2018
  • From: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • To: Los Angeles Rams
  • Price: Conditional 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick

Jalen Ramsey, CB

  • Traded Oct. 16, 2019
  • From: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • To: Los Angeles Rams
  • Price: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick

Zach Ertz, TE

Von Miller

  • Traded Nov. 1, 2021
  • From: Denver Broncos
  • To: Los Angeles Rams
  • Price: 2022 second-round and third-round picks 

Christian McCaffrey

  • Traded Oct. 20, 2022
  • From: Carolina Panthers
  • To: San Francisco 49ers
  • Price: 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick
This article tagged under:

NFL trade deadlineNFLChristian McCaffrey
