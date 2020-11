Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal as time expired snapped a four-game losing streak for the Patriots, giving the team a 30-27 win over the Jets Monday night.

Jakobi Meyers, celebrating his 24th birthday, caught a career-high 12 passes for 169 yards for the Patriots, also the top mark of his career. Damiere Byrd had five catches for 65 yards.

The Patriots host the Ravens this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

