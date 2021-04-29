sports

Is Jimmy G. Coming Back to Foxboro?

Speculation has swirled that the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2021 NFL draft

By John Moroney and Mary Markos

Getty Images

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the fold in Foxboro, Massachusetts, according to experts.

Speculation has intensified in recent days that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo during the 2021 NFL draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. Thursday. The New England Patriots have the fifteenth pick.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers in 2017 and helped the team get to the Super Bowl two years later, but he’s prone to injury. Garoppolo only played in 31 games over the last four years.

Meanwhile, San Francisco moved up to third in the overall selection of the draft in search of a quarterback after a trade with Miami. Some teams reportedly eyeing Garoppolo include the Texans, the Bears and the Patriots.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to New England. He was, at one time, considered the heir apparent to Tom Brady and popular among fans. Garoppolo still has two years left on his contract with his salaries of $24.1M this year and $24.2M next year. 

The Patriots have apparently been looking at quarterbacks in the off season. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are already under contract.

This article tagged under:

sportsNFLNew England PatriotsquarterbackJimmy Garoppolo
