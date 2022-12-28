Pistons' Killian Hayes ejected after punching Magic's Moe Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fighting for Victor Wembanyama?

That's what one could say about the lowly seasons the young Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are having thus far, but this time there was a literal twist to that phrase.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes and Magic center Moe Wagner got into a heated altercation during their game on Wednesday, which involved a punch and multiple ejections.

Things getting heated in Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/y6kuUP7DCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2022

As Hayes tried to run down a loose ball along the sideline late in the second quarter, Wagner, already positioned in front of him, shoved him to the Pistons' bench that saw chaos ensue.

Fellow Detroit teammate Hamidou Diallo elbowed Wagner's back from behind, but the situation escalated when Hayes got up off the bench and appeared to land his right hand on the back of Wagner's neck, prompting the Orlando center to fall forward and he appeared to lose consciousness.

After the referees reviewed the incident, Wagner was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected, with Hayes and Diallo each receiving automatic ejections.

The Pistons' next game is Friday as their road trip continues against the Chicago Bulls. It's currently unclear if Hayes, the 2020 No. 7 overall pick who is averaging career highs in points and assists, will suit up for the contest as a suspension could be forthcoming.

For Orlando, there could be several suspensions pending for the players who left the bench during the altercation, which is usually a suspendable offense by the league. The Magic next plays the Washington Wizards on Friday, but player availability could come into question.