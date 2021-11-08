Boston Marathon

Registration Opens for 2022 Boston Marathon

By Asher Klein

A close-up of the Boston Marathon finish line
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, File

Athletes may have just run the Boston Marathon less than a month ago, but it's already time to register for the next one.

Registration opened for the 2022 race, the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, on Monday, and it will be open through 5 p.m. Friday, the Boston Athletic Association announced.

See the standards for qualifying here.

In 2022, all 30,000 runners will have to be vaccinated.

This year's marathon was run in October for the first time -- moved because of the coronavirus pandemic -- and with a smaller field of 20,000 people.

The Boston Marathon made a triumphant return from a pandemic-enforced break — in the fall, for the first time — and it brought back some familiar and powerful emotions.

Proof of vaccination will be required by bib pick-up on Friday, April 15. Medical exemption requests will be reviewed on an individual basis.

There's a ton of activity in Boston on Monday, between the marathon and the Red Sox playoff game. So is Boston back?

