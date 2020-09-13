Rhode Island

RI High School Football Players Rally Seeking to Restore Fall 2020 Season

High school football players are asking the state to allow football to be played this fall.

About 150 players, their parents and coaches rallied at the State House on Saturday to make their case.

The state previously announced that most high school sports would be allowed to go on this fall, but football and volleyball would not — football because it's a close contact sport, and volleyball because it's played indoors with a ball that all players touch.

Football players say the decision doesn't make sense.

"I don't really think it's fair, I mean other states have been playing, I think 22 other states. Everything is good, so why can't we do it?" Nick Carpinello, a Coventry High School football player, told WJAR-TV.

