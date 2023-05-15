MLB

Rockies Pitcher Suffers Skull Fracture From Line Drive Vs. Phillies

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner exited Saturday's game after a line drive hit him in the head

By Max Molski

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and concussion after a line drive struck him in the head on Saturday, the team announced.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hit the liner in the second inning of Saturday’s contest at Coors Field. The ball hit Feltner on the right side of his head and he fell to the ground. After spending time on his stomach on the mound, he walked off the field with the assistance of two trainers and exited the game.

He was discharged from Swedish Medical Center in Denver on Sunday and will not need surgery.

“Overall, he's fine,” Rockies manager Bud Black said before Sunday's win against the Phillies. “I think the feeling is that it could have been worse.”

The team placed Feltner on the 15-day injured list as he recovers, though it could be longer before he returns to the field. 

“He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish,” Black said. “From everything that I’ve been told here this morning, things are looking up.”

Feltner, 26, made his big league debut with the Rockies in 2021. He has a 2-3 record and a 5.86 ERA across eight starts so far this season.

