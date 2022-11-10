England Reveals 2022 World Cup Squad, Headlined by Harry Kane

England officially revealed its squad for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Led by Harry Kane, England is searching for another strong tournament after finishing fourth in 2018.

Here’s a full look at the 26 players who will represent England:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Buyayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

England returns 12 players from its 2018 squad, which lost to Croatia in the semi-finals in extra time, surrendering a heart-breaking goal in the 109th minute. They later lost the third-place game to Belgium, 2-0. Kane won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the tournament.

For Qatar, England was placed in Group B with the United States, Iran and Wales. Their journey begins on Nov. 21 against Iran before facing the USMNT on Nov. 25 and Wales on Nov. 29.