USMNT

USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie

The USMNT had their toughest match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Harry Kane and the Three Lions on Friday, but it turned out to be a snoozefest

By Kristen Conti

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year.

However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.

The USMNT had some opportunities throughout the match, including when Weston McKennie created a header for Haji Wright in the 17th minute in hopes of putting something on the board, but Wright’s direction was far too right-bearing. 

In the 25th minute, the U.S. had a nice overload on their offensive side of the field. Tim Weah provided a nice cross, but McKennie’s shot on goal was too high, ultimately turning the possession back to England. And in the 28th minute, the U.S. saw another opportunity for Yunus Musah, but England’s Jordan Pickford was quick to catch the shot on goal that was also deflected. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Another scoreless first half – then again, we expected this game to be tight. The deadlock continued way into the second half and ultimately led to a Group B 0-0 draw. The U.S. now has to win against Iran on Tuesday or they will be eliminated from the tournament. 

Here’s what fans had to say about the slow-moving fixture. Some were clearly bored and/or disappointed:

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT

How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match

USMNT

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Fans aren’t exactly filled with happiness with the result of the match, but nonetheless, a draw is better than a loss:

While others, like fellow American soccer star Abby Wambach, couldn’t stay seated:

“The Office” actor John Krasinski, who is married to British actress Emily Blunt, also had some fun on social media with the USMNT: 

The United States will take on Iran and England will face Wales both on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccerFIFA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us