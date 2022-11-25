USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie

The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year.

However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.

The USMNT had some opportunities throughout the match, including when Weston McKennie created a header for Haji Wright in the 17th minute in hopes of putting something on the board, but Wright’s direction was far too right-bearing.

In the 25th minute, the U.S. had a nice overload on their offensive side of the field. Tim Weah provided a nice cross, but McKennie’s shot on goal was too high, ultimately turning the possession back to England. And in the 28th minute, the U.S. saw another opportunity for Yunus Musah, but England’s Jordan Pickford was quick to catch the shot on goal that was also deflected.

Another scoreless first half – then again, we expected this game to be tight. The deadlock continued way into the second half and ultimately led to a Group B 0-0 draw. The U.S. now has to win against Iran on Tuesday or they will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here’s what fans had to say about the slow-moving fixture. Some were clearly bored and/or disappointed:

Booooooorrrrriiinggg — FONO (@Fartiluisfaceo) November 25, 2022

Me, World Cup is literally the only time soccer is interesting. And 0-0 oh wow the excitement. — brndbsid (@brndbsid) November 25, 2022

Fans aren’t exactly filled with happiness with the result of the match, but nonetheless, a draw is better than a loss:

The top is how #USMNT fans in KC reacted to the draw.



The bottom is a watch party outside of Wembley Stadium in London. pic.twitter.com/Y4pegsXNzQ — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) November 25, 2022

Somewhat disappointing given the flow of the game. However, before the game you absolutely take a tie. This leaves USA with control of their own destiny. Just win Tuesday #USMNT — TayShaw (@tay_shaw_) November 25, 2022

Good result, not ideal but I’ll take it #USAvsEngland #USMNT — Jordan Lauffer (@JordanLauffer) November 25, 2022

While others, like fellow American soccer star Abby Wambach, couldn’t stay seated:

i don't know why we have a couch even pic.twitter.com/4dsjlzg5uq — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) November 25, 2022

“The Office” actor John Krasinski, who is married to British actress Emily Blunt, also had some fun on social media with the USMNT:

.@johnkrasinski hold it down in your household today 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 25, 2022

You’re makin it easy to do so! 2nd half let’s GO!!! https://t.co/Pyr8JcgZ0i — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 25, 2022

The United States will take on Iran and England will face Wales both on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.