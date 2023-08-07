When Chris Sale is expected to return to mound for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox hope to get some much-needed pitching reinforcements over the next couple of weeks, starting with veteran left-hander Chris Sale.

Sale, who was placed on the injured list on June 2 with a stress reaction in his left shoulder blade, has made two rehab starts at Triple-A Worcester. In his Sunday outing, the seven-time All-Star pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out 10 batters.

On Monday, manager Alex Cora revealed there is a "good chance" Sale returns to the big-league mound Friday when the Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Cora confirmed Sale will return as a starter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As for fellow hurlers Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, they are scheduled for rehab appearances at Worcester on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Whitlock, who's on the IL due to right elbow inflammation, could return to the Red Sox at some point this weekend as a reliever. Houck will follow, though Cora did not name an estimated date for his return from the facial fractures he suffered on a comebacker in June.

The Red Sox need all the help they can get after suffering a three-game sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. They enter Monday's series opener vs. the Kansas City Royals five games out of the third American League wild-card spot.