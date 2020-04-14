Many college students were forced to leave their campuses mid-semester in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Now, students are adjusting to remote learning as the pandemic continues, telling NBC10 Boston and NECN about their experiences in video diaries.
Lily Fine, Boston University
Hannah Harn, Boston University
Boston University senior journalism student Hannah Harn says adjusting to online learning has not been easy. On campus, Harn had access to the production equipment and space that she needs. Now, she's improvising with a studio she built at home.
Boston University sophomore fine arts student Lily Fine says she has not been able to complete a lot of her intended course work remotely because they are material- and equipment-specific. Now, her professors are improvising and creating new assignments that are "less than ideal," according to Fine.
Christina Palmeri, Emmanuel College
Emmanuel College senior Christina Palmeri says her biggest challenge has been adjusting to living at home and taking classes online. Palmeri has tried to keep her routine consistent by watching her favorite shows with her friends on Zoom.
Tajrean Rean, Harvard University
Harvard senior Tajrean Rean says that her home environment has not been conducive to her learning. Because several of her immediate family members have become unemployed, Rean says she has had to dedicate a lot of time to helping them through the unemployment process.
Selena Zhao, Harvard University
Harvard University senior and government student Selena Zhao says that seniors have to find ways to get the closure they would have gotten from events like commencement and senior week on their own terms.
Suni Norman, New England Conservatory of Music
New England Conservatory of Music senior Suni Norman says the pandemic has completely changed her educational experience. All of her performances, including a tour of South Africa, have been canceled. Norman says taking music and dance classes online is difficult because the content cannot be easily translated to online platforms.
Marissa Kearny, Suffolk University
Suffolk University sophomore Marissa Kearny says that the pandemic has shown her how much time she should be dedicating to her hobbies, like cooking and drawing.
Mary Courtuier, Suffolk University
Suffolk University sophomore and marketing student Mary Courtuier says that, as a social person, it has been hard to be away from her friends and professors. Courtuier says social media has helped her stay connected during the pandemic.