Many college students were forced to leave their campuses mid-semester in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, students are adjusting to remote learning as the pandemic continues, telling NBC10 Boston and NECN about their experiences in video diaries.

Lily Fine, Boston University

Boston University's Lily Fine explains how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting her studies in the School of Fine Arts this semester.

Hannah Harn, Boston University

Boston University journalism student Hannah Harn talks about the difficulties of completing her semester online.

Boston University senior journalism student Hannah Harn says adjusting to online learning has not been easy. On campus, Harn had access to the production equipment and space that she needs. Now, she's improvising with a studio she built at home.

Boston University sophomore fine arts student Lily Fine says she has not been able to complete a lot of her intended course work remotely because they are material- and equipment-specific. Now, her professors are improvising and creating new assignments that are "less than ideal," according to Fine.

Christina Palmeri, Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College's Christina Palmeri explains how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting her coursework and routine.

Emmanuel College senior Christina Palmeri says her biggest challenge has been adjusting to living at home and taking classes online. Palmeri has tried to keep her routine consistent by watching her favorite shows with her friends on Zoom.

Tajrean Rean, Harvard University

Harvard's Tajrean Rean explains how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her learning and home life

Harvard senior Tajrean Rean says that her home environment has not been conducive to her learning. Because several of her immediate family members have become unemployed, Rean says she has had to dedicate a lot of time to helping them through the unemployment process.

Selena Zhao, Harvard University

Harvard University's Selena Zhao explains how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her senior year and coursework.

Harvard University senior and government student Selena Zhao says that seniors have to find ways to get the closure they would have gotten from events like commencement and senior week on their own terms.

Suni Norman, New England Conservatory of Music

New England Conservatory of Music's Suni Norman explains how coronavirus is impacting her music classes and performances.

New England Conservatory of Music senior Suni Norman says the pandemic has completely changed her educational experience. All of her performances, including a tour of South Africa, have been canceled. Norman says taking music and dance classes online is difficult because the content cannot be easily translated to online platforms.

Marissa Kearny, Suffolk University

Suffolk University's Marissa Kearny explains how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting her classes and giving her more time for her hobbies.

Suffolk University sophomore Marissa Kearny says that the pandemic has shown her how much time she should be dedicating to her hobbies, like cooking and drawing.

Mary Courtuier, Suffolk University

Suffolk University's Mary Courtuier explains how she's been able to stay connected to her friends during the coronavirus pandemic

Suffolk University sophomore and marketing student Mary Courtuier says that, as a social person, it has been hard to be away from her friends and professors. Courtuier says social media has helped her stay connected during the pandemic.