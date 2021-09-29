Darcy Krinsky's Salmon Burger

Ingredients:

In air fryer or oven, toast whole wheat burger buns

Combine the following two ingredients to make your dijonnaise

¼ Cup Stone Ground Mustard

¼ Cup mayo

Combine the following Ingredients in blender to make a vinaigrette

2tbsp dijonnaise

juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp honey

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup white onion, chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

To prepare the salmon:

1 ½ lb salmon, skin off, and cut into cubes

Handful of dill

¾ - 1 Cup Panko

1/3 cup vinaigrette

salt and pepper

In a food processor, combine all ingredients and pulse until combined. Form salmon patties by hand. Over medium heat, sear salmon on each side for 2-3 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Assemble:

Spread dijonnaise on one side of the toasted bun. Layer salmon burger, bibb lettuce, and tomato and top with the other half of the bun. Enjoy!