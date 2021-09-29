Darcy Krinsky's Salmon Burger

Ingredients:
In air fryer or oven, toast whole wheat burger buns
Combine the following two ingredients to make your dijonnaise
¼ Cup Stone Ground Mustard
¼ Cup mayo
Combine the following Ingredients in blender to make a vinaigrette
2tbsp dijonnaise
juice of ½ lemon
1 tbsp honey
1/3 cup olive oil
¼ cup white onion, chopped
salt and pepper, to taste
To prepare the salmon:
1 ½ lb salmon, skin off, and cut into cubes
Handful of dill
¾ - 1 Cup Panko
1/3 cup vinaigrette
salt and pepper
In a food processor, combine all ingredients and pulse until combined. Form salmon patties by hand. Over medium heat, sear salmon on each side for 2-3 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Assemble:
Spread dijonnaise on one side of the toasted bun. Layer salmon burger, bibb lettuce, and tomato and top with the other half of the bun. Enjoy!