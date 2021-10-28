Mediterranean Harvest Salad

Serves 8 as an appetizer; or 4 as a main dish

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup French green lentils, cooked al dente

1x 2 - 2 ½ lbs whole squash like sugar pumpkin or butternut squash, cored, peeled and sliced into 1” wedges

3 tbs good olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp hot, smoked Spanish paprika

½ tsp sea salt

4 cups baby arugula

½ cup goat cheese, crumbled

¼ cup mint, chiffonade

1 tbs red wine vinegar

⅓ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, (chopped toasted almonds or hazelnuts are also nice)

PREPARATION