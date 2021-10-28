squash recipes

Mediterranean Harvest Salad

By Anna Rossi for The Chef’s Pantry

Serves 8 as an appetizer; or 4 as a main dish

INGREDIENTS

  • 3/4 cup French green lentils, cooked al dente
  • 1x  2 - 2 ½ lbs whole squash like sugar pumpkin or butternut squash, cored, peeled and sliced into 1” wedges
  • 3 tbs good olive oil
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp hot, smoked Spanish paprika
  • ½  tsp sea salt
  • 4 cups baby arugula
  • ½  cup goat cheese, crumbled
  • ¼  cup mint, chiffonade
  • 1 tbs red wine vinegar
  • ⅓ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, (chopped toasted almonds or hazelnuts are also nice)

PREPARATION

  1. Preheat oven to 375F.
  2. Soak lentils in cold water for 10 minutes; drain.
  3. Place lentils in a small pot and cover with salted water.  Bring to a boil and cook until tender but still firm, about 30 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.
  4. Place sugar pumpkin or butternut squash in large bowl; toss with 2 tablespoons oil, cumin, paprika, and sea salt. Arrange squash in single layer on baking sheet; roast 15 minutes. Turn squash over. Roast until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool.
  5. Combine lentils, pumpkin, and oil from baking sheet with arugula, half of goat cheese, mint, vinegar, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among plates; garnish with remaining goat cheese, mint and toasted pumpkin seeds..

