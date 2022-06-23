Tarragon Chicken Salad With Marcona Almonds and Grapes

INGREDIENTS
1 4-5 lbs roasted chicken, picked and shredded
Juice and zest from 1 lemon
½ cup mayonnaise, Hellmann’s is great
½ cup greek yogurt, Fage is great
1 cup celery, finely diced
1 cup green grapes, quartered
½ cup marcona almonds, chopped
1 TBS fresh tarragon, minced
2 TBS fresh parsley, minced
Kosher salt & cracked pepper to taste
PREPARATION
- In a large bowl, toss shredded chicken with lemon juice and zest.
- Add in celery, grapes, chopped almonds, tarragon and parsley.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and yogurt.
- Add the mayonnaise/yogurt mixture in batches to the chicken mixture until you reach your desired consistency.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Store in an air tight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Chef tip: For a hearty and healthy addition, toss with blanched broccoli and crumbled bacon.