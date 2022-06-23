Chefs Pantry

Tarragon Chicken Salad With Marcona Almonds and Grapes

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS

1 4-5 lbs roasted chicken, picked and shredded

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

½ cup mayonnaise, Hellmann’s is great

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

½ cup greek yogurt, Fage is great

1 cup celery, finely diced

1 cup green grapes, quartered

As Seen On

recipes 4 hours ago

Juicy Za'atar Roasted Chicken Salad

Anna Rossi Recipe 4 hours ago

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake Recipe

½ cup marcona almonds, chopped

1 TBS fresh tarragon, minced

2 TBS fresh parsley, minced

Kosher salt & cracked pepper to taste

PREPARATION

  1. In a large bowl, toss shredded chicken with lemon juice and zest.
  2. Add in celery, grapes, chopped almonds, tarragon and parsley.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and yogurt.
  4. Add the mayonnaise/yogurt mixture in batches to the chicken mixture until you reach your desired consistency. 
  5. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
  6. Store in an air tight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.  

Chef tip: For a hearty and healthy addition, toss with blanched broccoli and crumbled bacon.

This article tagged under:

Chefs PantryrecipesAnna Rossi Recipechicken salad
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us