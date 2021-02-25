Meet Zoe, the Mass. Horse — and TikTok Star — Who Only Takes Medicine in a Dunkin' Donut

Turns out it’s not just people who run on Dunkin’.

A horse in Middleboro, Massachusetts is getting a lot of attention on the social media site TikTok.

The reason: Zoe only takes her medicine in a jelly donut.

Right now, Zoe, who is 15, is recovering from multiple health issues, and at one point was taking 75 pills a day.

If you have a pet, you know how challenging it can be to get them to take medicine.

So, when nothing seemed to work, her owner Amy Bradford of Bradford Stables finally found the solution, covered in sugary goodness: a jelly donut.

Bradford continues to document Zoe's health journey on TikTok every day.