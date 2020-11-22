Massachusetts

Magnitude 2.0 Earthquake Hits South Shore of Mass.

Dartmouth police say there were no reported incidents of damage in the area.

By Tim Kelley and Nathalie Sczublewski

A minor earthquake occurred Sunday morning southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.

This is close to where another earthquake was felt across Massachusetts and the region two weeks ago; that earthquake was a 3.8 magnitude

Sunday’s earthquake was much weaker with only a 2.0 magnitude.

Some residents reported they felt the ground shake shortly after midnight around Narragansett Bay. 

Areas impacted were Bliss Corner, Head of Westport, New Bedford, Fairhaven and Providence, Rhode Island. 

The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes on Sunday morning, and it may have you wondering about whether you are covered for damages if there’s a bigger one down the road.

