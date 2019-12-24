A Dip in Temperatures Means Bundle Up for Christmas Eve Visits

After an easy-going day of weather for last-minute errands and travel, Christmas Eve will prove to be just as relaxing for making visits across New England.



Our push of new, cool air was offset by plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but as the sun sets Christmas Eve, the chill in the air will become more apparent as wind chill values dip into the 20s and teens with actual temperatures subfreezing region-wide overnight.



The dip in wind chill means the winter coat, gloves and hat will be called upon for Christmas Eve visitors and Midnight Mass, but dropping temperatures also mean some of the melted moisture on driveways and walkways, where lingering patches of snow and ice remain from Northern and Central Massachusetts points north, will freeze again, making slick spots under foot as we walk outside tonight, especially across driveways back to the car.

Christmas Morning dawns with sunshine and a wintry feeling, and the cool air won’t relent entirely during the day under a blend of variable clouds and sun with highs struggling to reach 40 but a very light wind that means Christmas afternoon may actually feel slightly milder than Christmas Eve afternoon did.

A very similar day of sun and clouds with highs near 40 degrees is expected Thursday before the next disturbance arrives to the sky of New England from the west, prompting a few rain showers south and mixed showers north Friday – not much precipitation is expected but any wintry mix has the potential to create slick spots so we’ll pay close attention.

A more formidable chance of rain returns Sunday into early next week, with some North Country snow and perhaps even a transition to freezing rain possible for some before the storm exits by New Year’s Eve for what we expect to be dry and moderate weather for both the evening and New Year’s Day itself in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.