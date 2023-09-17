After Lee, sun and heat returns to New England

The remnants of Lee are long gone – he’s zipping off to the northeast over the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Newfoundland today. Behind the storm, winds have eased and today is going to be a gorgeous day regionwide.

After a cool start this morning, we’re set to rebound into the 70s to around 80 with low humidity. Sunshine will be out in full force for much of the afternoon, though a gradual increase in cloud cover is expected late in the day ahead of our next disturbance.

A fast moving, energetic area of low pressure will sweep through tomorrow with areas of rain, downpours and embedded thunder possible. The morning commute should just feature scattered showers, but some heavier elements will fill in from midday onward, with a more significant impact for the evening drive. Around 1” of rain is anticipated with some higher totals which will result in localized flooding.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could be on the stronger side, particularly in southeastern MA during the evening hours. We have you in a First Alert and it’s certainly a day to be weather aware. Some pockets of rain will linger in the northern half of New England on Tuesday morning before drier conditions take hold for everyone.

A big area of high pressure builds in after that, providing us with a fantastic stretch of weather right on through the start of the weekend. After that, some tropical moisture may work in our direction increasing the risk of rain for later Sunday and into the start of the week after that.