Big Change Monday & Snow For Some

Today’s weather will vary greatly depending on where you are across New England. Accumulating snow in northern New England will drop a general 2-4” and taper off from west to east this evening.

Meanwhile, southern New England stays mostly cloudy but mainly dry aside from a few passing rain showers this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s from north to south, cooling late in the day as a chilly airmass starts to move in.

That means tonight gets quite cold with lows dropping into the single digits in the North Country to the 20s south.

A strengthening coastal storm will miss us tomorrow, but come just close enough for a period of accumulating snow on Cape Cod, developing during the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Totals will be minor, on the order of a coating to 1”, though Nantucket could see 2”.

A combination of astronomical high tides and a strengthening wind out of the north will build our seas 5-8 feet, and result in some minor splashover either side of the midday high tide tomorrow as well.

The rest of us will see mostly cloudy and blustery conditions with highs only in the teens and 20s and wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

It won’t be as cold on Tuesday, and the sun will be back! High pressure briefly builds overhead providing us with a dry and bright January day.

Our rollercoaster temperature ride continues with highs back up near 50 midweek with scattered rain showers Wednesday.

Another quiet day is likely Thursday ahead of an end of the week snowstorm potential.

Right now it’s too early to say how much will fall, but it looks like accumulating snow is likely across much of northern, central and interior southern New England on Friday. This system should be gone to start the weekend with another chance of wintry mix by Sunday.

Our exclusive 10 day shows a cold snap arriving next week with highs only in the 20s by Tuesday.