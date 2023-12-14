After a mild weekend, storm to bring rain, wind to Boston

A cold day is in store Thursday — New England woke up with lows in the upper 20s that felt like the upper teens with the wind.

Highs won’t break out of the 30s for many, but it will stay bright and dry, with wind calming through the afternoon.

Bright and dry conditions continue into Friday, which will be much warmer, with highs in the 50s. And the weekend will be mild, in the upper 40s.

NBC10 Boston Expected high temperatures in Boston from Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

With increased sunshine coming for Friday and Saturday, it will be pleasant, but a slight cooling trend is expected for the weekend due to the potential development of a storm in northern Florida. This weather system is likely to bring elevated winds and rain, initially without cold air impacting the Northeast.

There's some indication from forecasting models that as the storm moves away by Tuesday night/Wednesday, there could be an influx of cold air. Yet uncertainties prevail regarding the storm's strength at that point.

NBC10 Boston A radar graphic showing a storm system expected to be over Boston Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

If the storm weakens, the amount of precipitation remaining for a potential transition to snow remains uncertain. Additionally, there's a chance of colder temperatures, possibly leading to a wintry mix as the system moves out.

At this stage, details are being ironed out, but we have a First Alert day in place for Monday, the main day for rain and wind.