Brush Fire Danger Down After Slight Rainfall

Showers last night were associated with a cold front bringing a little bit more seasonable temperatures to New England today.



Rainfall amounts were negligible, so we continue to run a bit too dry over the last few weeks in much of New England.



Fortunately the wind is letting up, so brush fire danger is somewhat limited today and tomorrow. With sunshine this morning temperatures are rising from a low in the 40s south, to the mid 50s. We did get to freezing last night in parts of northern and western New England where high temperatures are more like 30s and 40s.

Wind is from the northwest 10 to 20 miles per hour this morning, diminishing this afternoon.



Weak pressure tracks to our north tonight with low temperature in the 20s and 30s.

Even though we have high pressure there are clouds associated, and with the wind off the ocean tomorrow will be somewhat cooler, with a high temperature in the 40s to near 50 degrees for our Thursday.



A strong storm system lifts north of New England on Friday, that means a lot of wind and a line of showers, or even a period of rain.

It’s the most beneficial rain of the week with a possibility a half inch or more in spots.



Also it’s cold enough for a period of snow in the mountains before changing to rain. High temperature in the 40s up north, and 50s to near 60 degrees toward the south. Wind from the south may gust past 45 mph.



A cold front sweeps through Friday night with clearing and cooler weather for the weekend. It looks windy on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and high temperature in the 40s. The wind should let up on Sunday with high temperature only in the 20s and 30s north, to low 40s south.

A warming trend is slated for the real St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.