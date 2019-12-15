Here’s How Much Snow Could Fall Monday Night

A windy Sunday over New England with gusts near 40 m.p.h. Highs will be in the 40s, but due to the strong wind, it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day long.

Snow showers will continue to fall over the North Country, where 1-3 inches of fresh snow is possible. The gusty wind will subside tonight, and temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s under a mostly clear sky. Monday starts bright, but clouds will increase ahead of our next system that arrives at night with a chance for snow and a wintry mix over much of Southern New England.

Our morning commute on Tuesday will be tricky, as the rain/snow line will wobble over Boston. Snow will fall north of the Mass Pike, while we will see a transition to a mix or rain south of Boston. The best chance to get more than 3 inches of snow will be towards the Merrimack Valley and sections north of Route 2 in Massachusetts.

So once again, even though accumulations will be minor, it’s bad timing because most of the snow will fall overnight and into the pre-dawn hours. This system moves away by Monday night and high pressure arrives Tuesday and settles across the region for the remainder of the week. We must note that highs on Thursday and Friday, will be in the 20s, which is well below normal for this time of year. The average high in Boston is 40 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually increase by next weekend but there is a slight chance for some snow on Sunday, though it is still too early to pinpoint track and amounts.

