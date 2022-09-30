Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in New England This Weekend

While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England.

Friday Ian Impacts

Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.

Hurricane Ian to Bring Heavy Rain Saturday

Saturday morning, some scattered showers will move in from the south, increasing in intensity and in coverage as the northern shield of the remnants of Ian head in. The rain will be heavy at times, especially along the south coast, and Cape and Islands. The cutoff between heavy rain and no rain will be sharp across southern New England. Models have the rain reaching as far north as the Pike, with northern New England staying totally dry all weekend. Meanwhile, waves of rain push across southern New England Saturday afternoon.

More rain Sunday From Ian

There seems to be a break in the rain Saturday night, before more scattered showers move through Sunday. Saturday has a higher chance for rain versus Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Saturday, mid 50s on Sunday. The wind also will be an issue Sunday afternoon and evening as peak gusts fall between 35 and 45 mph from the northeast.

Rough surf continues into next week

The wind relaxes a tad on Monday, with the rain heading offshore. But some of the tropical moisture may organize into a coastal storm for midweek next week. This swings in a chance for scattered showers in southeastern New England, some gusty wind and rough seas. Stay tuned to updates on this development. In the meantime, we see temps in the 50s Monday into Tuesday, and a persistent northeast breeze. Our seas get rough with 6 to 12 foot waves offshore by Sunday. With the rough surf projected into next week, beach erosion and splash over will be likely along the coast.