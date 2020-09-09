forecast

Cloudy, Humid Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Showers

Steady rain is expected to roll in Thursday

By Pete Bouchard

Summer rolls on with the heat stabilizing and the humidity climbing. Relief is at the beach today with winds bending slightly onshore and keeping the temps in the upper 70s. After the fog and low clouds burn off, there will be partly sunny skies.

Big (weather) news of the day remains the cold air across the Rockies. Some snow is still flying around Colorado and into the High Plains.

That same frontal boundary extends through the Great Lakes and winds through the northernmost part of the Champlain Valley today. It will swing through tomorrow with the cooler air (although NOT as cold as the Rockies) arriving by late week. 

What really caught our attention is the batch of tropical downpours off the southeast coast. While not tropical, it's a solid band of downpours. We're optimistic that some of that rain will sneak in ahead of the cold front tomorrow.

That bodes well for a good soaking in parts of southern New England with a focus on Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. While it's not a dent in the drought, it's still a batch of steady rain. We'll take whatever the clouds hand out.

Local

black lives matter 7 hours ago

‘Too Coincidental': Fireworks Set Off Next to Mass. Family's Black Lives Matter Yard Signs

Virtual Boston Marathon 8 hours ago

Virtual Boston Marathon Becomes More About Fundraising Efforts for Charity Runners

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us