forecast

Cool and Sunny Stretch of Weather Followed By All-Day Rain Sunday

It's possible that a few towns may hit 60 degrees on Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s that time of year where you’ll be hearing "cooler by the shore” a lot.

Temperatures today will warm it in the 50s away from the coast.

What starts off as an offshore wind will turn to an onshore direction during the afternoon and coastal communities will stay in the 40s.

Weather Stories

Weather 1 hour ago

Spring Air Settles In, Snow Possible on Sunday

Weather forecast 23 hours ago

Mostly Dry With Warming Trend Next Few Days

Even if it’s a little cool at your house at least the sun will be shining.

Friday, a few showers are possible, but most areas will be quiet and warm with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.

It’s possible that a few towns may hit 60 degrees.

This beautiful stretch of weather will continue into Saturday as well.

Wet weather will return by Sunday. It doesn’t look like we’ll see much (if any) sunshine.

Plan on an all-day rain. When all is said and done, about an inch of rain is possible.

Next week looks mild with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.

Again, it will be cooler at the coast. On and off showers will also be possible.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us