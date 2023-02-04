forecast

FIRST ALERT: Arctic Air Slowly Leaving New England

Full moon lovers can appreciate the sky tonight before more clouds fill in.

The arctic air is slowly leaving New England and temperatures keep rising Saturday afternoon into the night.

And lovers of the full moon will be able to appreciate the sky before more clouds fill in.

Subzero wind chills will remain Saturday evening for the north country, but we’ll watch for lower teens by early morning Sunday in the south and a progressing mild air taking over New England through Sunday afternoon.

While cloud coverage increases Sunday, the chance for precipitation remains low, with the exception of Maine. Northern Maine may see snow showers pushing in overnight into the early afternoon Sunday.

The wind eases Saturday afternoon but returns overnight, gusting over 40 mph in the Cape and southeast Massachusetts.

This will allow for a south flow to push in some moisture, which may condense over cold roads of the south and southeastern areas, forming black ice. Slippery roads may be an issue early morning before temperatures rise by mid to late morning.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the 40s, but will feel a few degrees lower due to wind gusting over 20 mph.

The trend for next week keeps us with temperatures above average, reaching the 40s and even bumping it up to near 50 Wednesday and again Friday.

The chance for showers meanders Tuesday and returns on the second half of the work week.

