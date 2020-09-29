FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain and Damaging Wind Tuesday Into Wednesday

We have a First Alert declared for all of New England tonight into Wednesday morning for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts

This evening a couple of showers are possible, but most areas remain dry and humid. Late tonight the rain moves in across northern Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts first, then around midnight, the downpours arrive for eastern New England.

Throughout the night, the heavy rain moves through from west to east and will arrive in Boston already for the pre-dawn hours. Embedded thunderstorms will also add to the excitement overnight with thunder, lightning and strong winds.

The low-level jet stream is screaming overhead by morning and we expect wind gusts to be 40-50 mph from the south. Some spots could see around 60 mph gusts, mainly in higher elevations and near the coast. This strong wind will lead to some tree damage with the leaves still on the trees and perhaps power outages.

The heavy rain moves offshore around noon Wednesday with the last downpours across Maine. We're left with 1-3 inches of rain across western New England and around 1 inch east.

The afternoon will be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s, falling to the 60s with lowering humidity on a southwest, westerly wind.

There will be a break in the rain on Thursday as highs reach the mid-70s again under some comfy air and sun.

Friday another system moves in and will bring us scattered rain. In the heavier downpours, small hail will be possible with the cool pool of air aloft.

As we see more cold air reinforced for the weekend our highs will only be in the low to mid-60s both days. Luckily it will be dry for any leaf-peeping or apple picking.

Highs remain just as cool for next week. Another shot of rain is possible on Monday and again roughly Tuesday into Wednesday as we keep an active weather pattern.