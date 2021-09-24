FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms Moving Across New England From West to East

Our First Alert continues for a slow-moving line of thunderstorms. The line marches across New England from west to east all day Friday. The ongoing threat for severe weather also continues.

Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main threats from any storm. A brief, spin-up tornado is also possible, but the risk remains low.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The question is going to be how much sunshine do we see in central and eastern New England this afternoon? The more sun, the more instability and this is fuel for the ongoing storms. If we stay cloudy we may suppress any widespread damaging storms.

Our temperatures remain warm with highs nearing 80 degrees and high humidity so any shower will provide heavy rain; 1-2” of rain is possible west, with around half an inch expected east.

The storms may fizzle a bit and the line heads towards Boston this late afternoon and evening. The storms and showers remain in the forecast through sunset. But after the sun sets, the atmosphere stabilizes more and the severe weather threat is over.

This system unfortunately will be slow to exit the northeast, too. Saturday morning through afternoon we keep showers in the forecast, with the individual cells moving south to north. If the front moves out earlier, then the second half of Saturday will dry off and sun reappears west to east. The latest model updates have the front stalling near eastern New England though, so eastern areas continue with rain chances.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s, we stay humid east, less humid west. Sunday the upper level low will still be northwest of us and could spin in a frontal boundary. This will bring in more showers mainly north. Highs again will be in the 70s.

We dry out for the start to next week as high pressure builds and drier air takes over. Midweek there is a chance the humidity returns for a short time. A system will bring scattered rain in for the end of the week, and then a larger cool-down could be upon us as we see highs in the 60s.