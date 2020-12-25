FIRST ALERT: Scattered Outages, Strongest Wind Through Christmas Morning

Merry Christmas!

A driving wind and rain storm is the last thing on our list this year, but we’ve come to expect the unexpected in this staggering year.

At least the temps are mild (along with a dash of humidity). Hopefully your Christmas tree isn’t the only tree standing around your neighborhood when this is over. That’s unlikely, but things may still get a little hairy over the next few hours as our squall line traverses New England.

More than 4,500 people in Massachusetts woke up without power Christmas morning as of 6:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management System.

The strongest wind gusts were reported in Plymouth Christmas morning, topping 60 mph, according to the National Weather Serviceof Boston.

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts we've seen so far. pic.twitter.com/uUB0QkHkLr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 25, 2020

Looks like we’ll stay in the thick of the high wind and heavy rain through the late morning before a dramatic drop off in wind and rain intensity moves in by noon.

Winds may actually go near calm for a short period after lunch, with continued lighter winds carrying us through the rest of the day. We’re not out of the storm completely, mind you, as rain continues for the remainder of the day, but it’s a marked improvement from the morning.

Rainfall of two-plus inches in some spots will cause some localized flooding in the morning. Then we’ll turn our attention to the rising rivers into tomorrow.

Most major rivers in the Commonwealth and across southern New Hampshire should remain in their banks, but the Assabet may be one river that does reach minor flood stage by tomorrow. Waters will remain high through the holiday weekend.

Speaking of, things quiet down considerably over the next two days. Highs will come back to Earth as well, generally holding in the mid and upper 30s. Next up…a few showers Monday, and another wind and rain event for New Year’s Eve.

Be safe, be well, and enjoy the holiday.